“Almost three years after the start of the pandemic, even now, there is 6% of Italians who argue that Covid does not exist, there is even 11% who believe that vaccines are not needed and that they are not been so helpful. Even one of our fellow citizens in 3 believes that vaccines are experimental things, something we did as if we were guinea pigs. This was stated by Livio Gigliuto, President of Istituto Piepoli, on the sidelines of the event “From the pandemic to the New Normal, between Covid and Long Covid, organized by HC Training in Rome at the Adnkronos Information Building.