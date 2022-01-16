In Germany, a new record was recorded for the weekly incidence of Covid infections. According to data released by the Robert Koch Institute (Rki), in the last seven days 515.7 new cases have been registered for every 100 thousand inhabitants. It is the first time that the threshold of 500 cases has been exceeded since the beginning of the pandemic. The day before the dat had stood at 497.1 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, while seven days ago it was 362.7. In the last 24 hours, 52.50 new infections have been recorded, compared to 36,552 seven days ago. There were 47 new deaths related to Covid, down from 77 a week ago.