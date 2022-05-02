Covid in Germany today, the Robert Koch Institute does not report deaths in the update of the last 24 hours on the progress of the coronavirus pandemic. And it is the first time since 21 September 2020, underlines the Dpa agency while highlighting how there may be revisions with respect to the data released in the early hours of today.

Health authorities report 4,032 new cases of Covid-19 ascertained in the last 24 hours. The decline in the data on the weekly incidence of coronavirus infections continues, which stands at 639.5 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The incidence detected a week ago was 790.8 cases compared to 1,531.5 a month ago. Since the start of the pandemic, Germany has recorded over 24.8 million infections with 135,461 deaths.