In Germany the weekly incidence of coronavirus infections is still growing. It exceeds 900 and reaches 940.6 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the Robert Koch Institute. The incidence detected yesterday was 894.3 cases, compared to 584.4 a week ago and 220.7 a month ago.

In the last 24 hours, according to the data reported by the Institute, the health authorities have reported 164,000 cases of Covid-19 and another 166 deaths, compared to 112,323 infections registered a week ago with 239 deaths. The increase in infections is attributed to the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Since the start of the pandemic, Germany has reported more than nine million infections with 117,126 deaths.