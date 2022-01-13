The incidence in the last seven days has risen to 427.7 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, almost 20 points more than yesterday

Covid infections are back on the rise in Germany where there is a new record with a total of 81,417 new infections in the last 24 hours, with 316 deaths, according to data provided by the Robert Koch Institute. The incidence in the last seven days rises to 427.7 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, almost 20 points more than yesterday, with 355,620 positive in the last week.