Germany confirms 76,465 new cases of Covid-19, confirmed in 24 hours, and another 42 deaths from complications related to the coronavirus. The data reported by the Robert Koch Institute indicate a total of 12,421,126 infections since the beginning of the pandemic with 119,977 deaths and about 8,838,800 people recovered after contracting the infection.

The daily data on infections is lower than in the last few days, but the Monday bulletin is always affected by the lower number of swabs carried out over the weekend.

The weekly incidence of coronavirus infections is 1,459.8 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants, with 1,213,903 infections ascertained in the last seven days. There are about 3,462,300 active cases.