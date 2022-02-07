German companies are identifying hybrid business models for the end of the pandemic emergency. A survey by the Zew Economic Research Institute in Manneheim anticipates a leap forward in companies that intend to employ at least some of the employees from home. Give it one to three days a week.

The research was carried out with interviews with 1,200 companies in the IT and manufacturing sectors. Half of the IT companies surveyed will introduce hybrid work models, with one or two days a week working from home. “37 percent of the companies contacted look at models involving three days of remote work per week,” he explains. The change is particularly evident in large companies. A third of companies in the manufacturing sector, where presence at work is a necessary force, still intend to leave part of the employees at home at least once a week.

Before the pandemic, 8 percent of corporate employees in this industry used hybrid work. The percentage will rise to 32 percent after the emergency ends. In the IT sector, it will go from 24 per cent to 70.