Half of the German population has received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine. This was announced by the German Health Minister Jens Spahn today in Berlin. About 41.5 million Germans, or 50.1% of the total population, received the first injection, the minister added. 29.6% of the population was totally immunized.





Infections in the last 24 hours in the country have dropped to 1,076, according to the Robert Koch Institut. A week ago there were 2,440. Helga Braun, head of the Chancellor’s Office, has meanwhile sounded the alarm on the Delta variant: “Our main task is to prevent the more contagious Delta variant from spreading rapidly in Germany”, he said “, urging the caution until everyone has been vaccinated According to the Robert Koch Institut, the variant accounted for 6.2% of new cases in the week until June 6, compared to 3.7% in the previous one.