There have been 592 new coronavirus outbreaks in Germany in the past 24 hours, nearly half a week ago when 1,108 were detected. There are 68 deaths, down from 99 a week ago. This was announced by the bulletin of the Robert Koch Institute.





Another indication of the downward trend comes from the incidence of infections over seven days, which now stands at 5.9 infections per 100 thousand inhabitants. A week ago the incidence was 6.2 and the previous one was 9.3. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,726,172 infected in Germany and 90,746 deaths from covid-19.

On Twitter, the German Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, revealed with satisfaction that the country now has more people vaccinated than in Great Britain, a country that started out faster than its former EU partners.

According to data released by the Koch Institute, 44.3 million Germans, or 53.5% of the population, have received at least one first dose of the vaccine, while 28.9 million (34.8%) are fully immunized. Yesterday alone 852,814 doses were administered.