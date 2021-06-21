The 7-day incidence, nationwide, is now 8.6. A week ago it was at 16.6, a month ago at 67.3
For the first time since August 10 last year, Germany’s health authorities report fewer than 500 new cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus detected within 24 hours. The Robert Koch Institute records 346 infections and 10 deaths. A week ago the bulletin mentioned 549 new cases.
The 7-day incidence, nationwide, is now 8.6. A week ago it was at 16.6, a month ago at 67.3. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Robert Koch Institute has recorded 3,722,327 infections with 90,395 deaths.
