German citizens should avoid “non-essential” travel to China at this time. The invitation came from the Berlin Foreign Ministry in light of the situation in the Asian country, which is grappling with a new wave of infections following an easing of anti-Covid restrictions. “We currently discourage non-essential travel to China. The reason is a spike in Covid infections and an overburdened healthcare system,” the German foreign ministry said on Twitter.

On Thursday, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, following a recommendation by European Union experts to tighten travel rules from China, announced that Germany would ask passengers arriving from the Asian country for a test with negative results.