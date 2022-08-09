Germany could make the mask mandatory again in closed places if Covid cases rise again in the fall and winter. This is what emerges from a meeting between the German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach and the regional health ministers. “It is clear that the obligation to wear a mask indoors will have to be the rule in the event of a pandemic tense situation,” said Lauterbach.

The meeting was called to fine-tune the anti Covid measures for the autumn. According to the draft prepared by Lauterbach and his colleague from Justice, Marco Buschmann, masks will still remain mandatory on long-distance planes and trains, as well as in hospitals and retirement homes. The governments of the individual German lands will then be able to decide whether to introduce further obligations.

At the moment, the incidence of Covid cases over seven days is 381.5 infections per 100 thousand inhabitants, although the true numbers are believed to be much higher. According to data from the Koch Institute, 170 deaths from Covid were recorded yesterday.