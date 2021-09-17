The UK loosens the rules governing entry into the country for travelers, abolishing the ‘traffic light’ classification in favor of a single list of ‘red countries’ considered most at risk. The change, effective from 4 October, was announced by the London Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps: anyone who is not on the red list will be considered ‘green’, with no intermediate step for the yellow color. Also from the same date, fully vaccinated travelers will no longer have to take pre-departure tests to travel to England from countries not included in the red list.

Anyone testing positive will need to isolate themselves and undergo a free confirmatory PCR test that will be genomically sequenced to help identify new variants. The government also announced that eight destinations will be removed from the red list from 4 am on September 22, Turkey, Pakistan, the Maldives, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh and Kenya.