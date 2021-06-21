Covid in Great Britain, a recall program will start in the autumn. The second dose of the vaccine offers strong protection, but the Delta variant is of particular concern in the country. “At the moment we are experimenting which combination of doses is most effective,” explains Health Minister Matt Hancock in an interview with the BBC. “Once we have the results of this trial in the coming weeks, then we will define the full plan of the recall program in the fall. We need to make sure we have logistics that work,” he concludes.



