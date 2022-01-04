There are 218,724 new coronavirus infections reported in Great Britain in the last 24 hours and 48 deaths attributable to the infection according to the numbers of the bulletin today, January 4, as reported by the British health authorities. It is the first time that over 200,000 cases have been reported in the UK in one day. However, the BBC specifies that the data include those of Northern Ireland for the previous four days and Wales for the last two days.

Over the same period, the health authorities add, 141,825 people received the third dose of the vaccine, updating the total to 34,363,986.