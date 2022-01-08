Covid in Great Britain, over 150 thousand deaths. The British government has made it known, reporting that the last 313 deaths bring the total to 150,057. The United Kingdom is the seventh country to exceed 150,000 deaths, after the United States, Brazil, India, Russia, Mexico and Peru.

In Great Britain, the official figure of deaths from covid counts deaths within 28 days of diagnosis. Separate data, published by the National Statistics Office, count 174,000 deaths where covid is mentioned in the death certificate, the Guardian recalls.

The bulletin of the last 24 hours, in addition to recording 313 new deaths, also reports 146,390 new infections of covid-19 in the United Kingdom.