Covid Gb, 15,810 infections and 18 deaths in the UK in the last 24 hours. The increase in cases, the UK authorities report, is mainly due to the spread of the Indian variant of the virus, which according to the latest studies now represents 95% of new cases. Yesterday’s data reported 16,703 new infections and 21 deaths. A week ago, 10,476 infections and 11 deaths were recorded.





Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign yesterday recorded the administration of 221,534 first doses and 177,813 second doses. Overall, 43,877,861 first doses were administered, while 32,085,916 people were fully vaccinated.