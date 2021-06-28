Record of new Covid cases in Great Britain. In the last 24 hours, 22,868 infections have been recorded, the highest number since last January 30th, while there were three deaths. Despite the increase in infections due to the Delta variant, the British Prime Minister of Health Sajid Javid said that England will keep the date of 19 July for the end of the anti-Coronavirus restrictions. “There is no reason to go beyond July 19,” said Javid, according to reports from the BBC, stressing that despite the increase in infections, deaths remain low. “No date we can choose will be at zero risk for Covid, we know that we cannot eliminate it, we must learn to live with it – said the new Minister of Health – people and business need certainties, we want every step to be irreversible” . “We must end the restrictions on our freedoms, we owe it to the British people who have sacrificed so much”, he remarked.



