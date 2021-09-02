There are 38 thousand coronavirus infections in Great Britain today, 2 September 2021, according to data from the bulletin. In the last 24 hours, in the United Kingdom there have been 38,154 new infections and 178 deaths from Covid-19, 29 less than yesterday, when the record was reached since last March 9th. The British health authorities report, according to which 132,920 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.