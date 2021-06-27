Infections and deaths down in the UK in the last 24 hours. In the country, where the Delta variant is spreading more and more, according to the British health authorities, 14,876 new cases and eleven victims were recorded today, compared to 18,270 infections and 23 deaths recorded yesterday.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘415374439673532’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
Leave a Reply