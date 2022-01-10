Covid in Great Britain, 142,224 infections and 77 deaths in the last 24 hours. British Healthcare figures report 1,330 deaths in the past seven days, with a growth of 49.9% compared to the previous week. In the same period, infections, as many as 1,201,563, fell by 1%. The number of hospitalized patients also rose: 15,890 in seven days, with an increase of 43.3%.

When it comes to vaccinations, nine out of ten UK residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 83% have also had the second dose and 62% have had the third.