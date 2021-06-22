There are 11,625 new coronavirus infections registered in the last 24 hours by the British health authorities. This is the highest number since mid-February. There were 27 new deaths, bringing the total to 128,008 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Separate data from the National Statistics Office instead indicate that the deaths for which Covid-19 appears on the death certificate were 153 thousand.
