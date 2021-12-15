Record growth of Covid infections in Great Britain with 78,610 new coronavirus cases recorded in the last 24 hours, the highest increase since the beginning of the pandemic. The previous ‘black day’ dates back to 8 January, with 68,053 cases.

“Congratulations to the UK government that after 2 years of errors has finally reached the terrible record of almost 80 thousand cases per day (and winter has not yet arrived)” writes on Twitter Walter Ricciardi, full professor of Hygiene at the Catholic University and consultant to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza. “Tragedy for them, but also problems for Europe given the incredible mobility of citizens” underlines Ricciardi.