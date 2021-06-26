“We are definitely seeing another wave of hospital admissions in the UK“This was pointed out by Rupert Pearse, anesthetist-resuscitator specialist at the Queen Mary center of the University of London, on Twitter.” In the hospital, where I work in East London, we are admitting more Covid-19 patients, even in intensive care, the elderly but many are under 30. We have gone from a few cases to about 40 a day and they are increasing, so we expect a possible peak of hospital admissions around the beginning of August“.





According to the anesthetist-resuscitator, the pattern of this wave of hospitalizations “seems different from the past winter, many patients do not need assisted ventilation, but are managed with the support of CPAP or with high flow oxygen with nasal cannulae. . And that’s good news. ” Pearse points out that “putting all this together, vaccination seems to have a big impact despite the increased rate of infection. Fewer patients come to the hospital and fewer get seriously ill.” The doctor finally launches an appeal for “everyone to get the vaccine because the benefits far outweigh the risks”.