In Great Britain, a new booster for adults against Covid has been approved which may require administration only once a year. The Regulatory Agency of Medicines and Health Products (Mhra), in fact, has Moderna’s vaccine authorized, targeting the original Covid strain and the Omicron variant. Known as mRNA-1273.214, the dose is an updated version of the Moderna vaccine that is already in use for the first, second and booster doses.

Read also

Moderna’s medical director, Dr. Paul Burton, had previously claimed the new vaccine it can raise a person’s antibodies to such high levels that dosing may only be needed once a year.

Stephane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, described it as a “next-generation Covid-19 vaccine” that will play an “important role in protecting people in the UK from Covid-19” during the winter. The MHRA said the vaccine side effects are the same as those seen in the original Moderna booster dose and were typically mild. Moderna said it has also completed its applications for regulatory approval of the booster in Australia, Canada and the EU.