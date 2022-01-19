The British premier Boris Johnson announced the end of the obligation to wear masks starting January 27. From the same date, remote work will no longer be officially recommendedThe health pass will no longer be necessary to access the premises and participate in large gatherings. “From tomorrow – he declared, speaking to the Municipalities – we will no longer need masks in the classrooms and the Department of Education will shortly remove the national guidelines on their use in the common areas” of school buildings. “In the country in general, we will continue to suggest the use of face masks in closed or crowded places, particularly where you come into contact with people you don’t normally meet. But we will trust the judgment of the British people and we will no longer criminalize those who choose not to wear one “.

“The latest data today clearly show that levels of infection are decreasing in England. And while there are some places where cases are likely to continue to rise, even in primary schools, our scientists believe it likely that the Omicron wave has now peaked nationwide. Obviously, significant pressures remain on the national health system throughout our country, and in particular in the North East and North West. But hospital admissions that doubled every 9 days just two weeks ago have now stabilized, with admissions in London even down. And the numbers in the ICU are not only staying low, they are actually dropping as well. So this morning, the Cabinet concluded that due to the extraordinary recall campaign along with the way citizens responded to the Plan B measures we can go back to Plan A in England and expire the Plan B regulations“.