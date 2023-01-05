There Britain ‘not ready to face new wave’ of the pandemic caused by the coronavirus. it is thewarning from British experts, while in the UK the “highly contagious” subvariant XBB.1.5, renamed Kraken, is spreading rapidly. The virologist Lawrence Young of the University of Warwick explained it to the Independent, saying that Great Britain “is not at all ready to manage a new wave of infections”. At the moment the Kraken variant has been sequenced in 4% of all infections traced.

The British National Health Service has therefore the use of the mask is recommended and to stay at home if you don’t feel well. Parents have been asked not to send their children to school if they have fever or flu symptoms.