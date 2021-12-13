“We must act quickly” on the Omicron variant due to the risk of an exponential growth in infections. This was stated by the British Minister of Health, Sajid Javid, speaking with SkyNews. “Omicron – he declared, explaining the risk linked to the new strain in the face of hitherto mild forms in those who have developed the symptoms – has only taken hold in the UK in the last three weeks. It is already doubling or tripling every two or three days. this step we will have a million infections by the end of the month. “

“If I can explain it like this – he added – with Delta we consider that 2% of infections end with a hospitalization. Let’s assume that Omicron is less severe than 50%. If it is 1% of a much larger number,” we always end up with a large number of hospitalizations “. With one million hypothetical Omicron variant infections, if one percent were hospitalized, there would be 10,000 hospital admissions, the Guardian said.