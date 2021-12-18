Over 90 thousand new coronavirus infections in Great Britain. Today’s covid bulletin, December 18, 2021, refers to 90,418 new cases and another 125 deaths. The wave does not stop and increases the weight of the Omicron variant. In particular, the cases linked to Omicron and confirmed in England according to the data released today by the health authorities (Ukhsa) are 23,168, with an increase of 9,427 cases. in the last 24 hours. In Scotland a total of 792 cases were recorded, an increase of 96, in Wales 181, an increase of 22 cases and in Northern Ireland 827, an increase of 514 cases. On the other hand, there are 85 confirmed deaths in England due to variant eggs, compared to 65 previously recorded.



Read also

Alarm in London, where Mayor Sadiq Khan declared a “serious accident” following the rapid spread of the variant. Khan said he was “incredibly worried” about the absence of staff in many essential public services, including the health service, police and firefighters, due to the exponential increase in infections. “The Omicron variant has rapidly become dominant, with more and more cases increasing rapidly and the number of patients in our hospitals rising again,” said Khan.

