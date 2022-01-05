Covid in Great Britain, 194,747 infections and 334 deaths in the last 24 hours. Today’s bulletin, British health authorities report, is lower than yesterday’s record when 218,724 new cases were recorded. In this week the infections have grown by more than 40% compared to the previous one.

In the week included Between Christmas and New Year 3.7 million people in Britain tested positive for Covid. This is the highest number of positives recorded in a week since the office for national statistics started taking them into account in 2020.

According to the latest survey, it is estimated that one in 15 people in England have had Covid in the week leading up to December 31st. A number equal to 3,270,800 people.