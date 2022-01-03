Covid in Great Britain, 157,758 infections and 42 deaths in the last 24 hours. In the week between December 28 and January 3, the Guardian recalls, infections increased by 50% and deaths by 17% compared to the previous week.

The pressure on the NHS, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, for the “next two weeks and possibly more” will be “considerable”. The Omicron variant of Covid-19, the premier said, is “clearly lighter” than others, but “there is no doubt that Omicron will continue to increase across the country.” Johnson then pointed out that the third dose of the vaccine, or ‘booster’, “really makes a huge difference” in terms of protection from the more severe effects of the disease.

