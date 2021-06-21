In the last 24 hours in Great Britain there have been 10,633 new infections and 5 deaths from Covid-19. This was reported by the daily bulletin of the health authorities. Meanwhile, the vaccination program continues. According to the latest data, 74,577,678 doses of the vaccine were administered. The first doses are 43,127,763 and the second ones 31,449,915.
