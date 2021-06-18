Covid infections in Gb return to rise, thanks to the Delta variant. There are 10,476 new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours in the United Kingdom, while the deaths since yesterday have been 11 deaths according to the BBC. The latest data after the leap in infections on Thursday, 11.007, the highest number ever reached since last February 19. In the meantime, almost 470 thousand people were vaccinated yesterday, for a total of over 42.4 million since the start of the campaign.



