Covid, maxi order for the hull of Luna Rossa: “Don’t close”

The investigation on failure red zone to Alzano and Nembro brings out all the drama of those first days of March 2020, when the covid pandemic and the institutions found themselves unprepared to face this emergency. Give her chat all the tension of the managers of Lombardy region. One of the main fears – we read in the Corriere della Sera – was that of creating fear. The institutions that dealt with the early stages of the Covid emergency, between February and March 2020, especially in Lombardy, were terrified from an eventuality: the collective panic. It is clear from the chats acquired as part of the investigations by the Bergamo prosecutor’s office. On 3 March 2020, for example, at 4.26 pm, the Councilor for Welfare of the Region, Giulio Gallery, is furious with the director general of the Papa Giovanni hospital in Bergamo, Maria Beatrice Stasi. “A baby of one year in intensive care? Give this news And devastating“, he writes. There was a press conference to take stock of the epidemic. “Who gave it??? We told you to the point of exhaustion don’t give numbers!!!”.

There director he is sorry: “Unfortunately, the great pressure that the numbers have shown on Bergamo has also led to a considerable stress of the media about us”. The baby is in neonatal therapy, it’s not serious but the news hits. The councilor thinks about the media impact: “A child in neonatal therapy Tomorrow And the opening of the newspapers national. Devastating news. Fire the press secretary!!!”. But did the productive world really oppose the red zone in Nembro and Alzano? In Nembro there is Persico, 600 employees: within October 2020 had to deliver the new hull of Luna Rossa. On June 3, the patron Pierino Persico told the prosecutors: “I haven’t exercised no pressure so as not to establish the red zone” but “I simply expressed the my worriesexpected that if I didn’t deliver the materials I would have been subject to millionaire damage and to employment consequences”.

