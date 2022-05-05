A series of Coronavirus cases were found a few days after attending the exclusive “weekend dinner for White House correspondents” which was also attended by President Joe Biden. This was stated, as reported by the New York Times, by Steven Portnoy of CBS News Radio, president of the association of professionals to which the event that had been suspended for the pandemic in the last two years was dedicated.

Participants in that exclusive event only had to prove they were vaccinated to enter without making any molecular or antigenic swabs. Furthermore, the use of the Ffp2 was optional.