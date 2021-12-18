Missing four days to close the first round of the Endesa League that will determine who are in the Copa del Rey Granada (from February 17 to 20) and Although COVID threatens the CBA, for now the calendar continues to square. Baxi Manresa reported seven positives on Friday morning within the team and postponed his game this Sunday against Barça to January 4. He will also have to postpone the closing of the Champions League (the match against Hapoel Jerusalem, scheduled for Wednesday 22, will be played on Tuesday 28) and his match against Monbus Obradoiro will go to December 30.

With an accumulated incidence in the country of 511 cases, in recent days there has been a constant drip of positives in Spanish basketball. After the outbreak in Breogán, December began with the positive of Sam Van Rossom, which led to an outbreak in Valencia Basket that mainly affected the coaching staff. And in this week Real Madrid has communicated the contagions of Pablo Laso and Thomas Heurtel, Joventut that of Ferrán Bassas and Barça that of Nigel Hayes-Davis, who has had to stay in Athens confined.

In just over three weeks the Cup should be decided (matchday 17, January 8 and 9). The calendar is not in danger yet, although the outlook could be complicated if more outbreaks emerge. Apart from the four rounds that remain to be played, there are three games postponed: Valencia-Obradoiro (Thursday 23rd), Río Breogán-Joventut (Thursday 30th) and Barça-Manresa (Tuesday 4th January). The clubs trust that all the matches of the first round can be played before January 9 but, if not, there would be two options: delay qualifying for the KO tournament by a few days or opt for the win ratio at that time, as it happened last year.

On the sporting level, the race for the Cup is fierce. Madrid (12-1) and Barça (11-2) will be in Granada, but nine teams are fighting for six places. Anything can happen, because between the third and twelfth there are only two victories difference, although Joventut, Valencia and Breogán have a pending match. The Baskonia, with four wins in the last five games, ACB has straightened its course somewhat, although it will have to be careful if it does not want to miss its second Cup in three years.