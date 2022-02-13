The rules change again: from March 31st the state of emergency expires and the color classification for the regions should be dropped. Speranza says on the obligatory nature of inoculations: “A choice of courage is the right path”

Genoa – From 15 February, the vaccination obligation for all over 50s has begun. Only in this way will they be able to go to work. Therefore, one of the rules envisaged by the latest decree signed by the government of Mario Draghi and most contested by the No Vax enters into force. Like some professional categories (law enforcement, teachers and school staff, health personnel) too those over 50 will be forced to get vaccinated to go to work.

Today the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza welcomed this news as follows: “It is a courageous choice and which enables us to look forward to the next few months with greater confidence ». Then he reiterated the need to “push” on the vaccination campaign.

In Europe, Italy is second only to Denmark in the vaccine / population ratio. 83% already have the double dose, the goal is to reach around 50 million Italians with the booster.

What is the Super Green Pass and how to get it

The enhanced Green pass is obtained with vaccination or recovery from Covid. Therefore, the antigenic buffer, rapid or molecular, is not enough. After the first dose, the Super Green pass is valid from the fifteenth day after administration and until the next dose; after the second dose, it is valid for six months; after the booster dose is unlimited.

State of emergency

It will expire on March 31 and the government does not seem to be inclined to extend it. After more than two years he will therefore come to die. Once the state of emergency has been lifted, the division into color bands for the regions will also be reviewed in relation to the parameters related to Covid. At this point, the green certificate (including the enhanced one) may no longer be needed. At least in outdoor places: restaurants with outdoor areas and swimming pools, stadiums and team sports. From 15 June – the date on which, according to the decree published in the Official Gazette – the use of the Super Green Pass should then be definitively terminated. With the end of the state of emergency, the basic Green Pass may no longer be needed for shopping and to enter the bank and post offices. Then it will be the turn of transport.

What changes from February 15th to March 31st for over 50s

As mentioned, the reinforced Super Green Pass for all over 50s enters into force on Tuesday. Anyone over 50 who does not respect this rule will incur a fine of 100 euros. If you are caught at work without the Super Green Pass you risk a fine of between 600 and 1,500 euros. Not only that: it can result in unjustified absence and lose salary and contributions. The measure is valid until June 15th.

Vaccination obligation

June 15 is the date that, according to the latest decree published in the Official Gazette, will also sanction the stop to the vaccination obligation for the over 50s and for a whole series of professional categories now obliged to get vaccinated (from school staff to health and for law enforcement agencies).