Covid from China, majority divided on the line to be adopted

The emergency Coronavirus she’s back and danger once again comes from Chinawhere the number of get infected it is very high and above all out of controlafter the decision of Xi Jinping to loosen all restrictions. The alarm comes from Italian airportsthe first sample tests carried out on flights from Beijing to Malpensa they highlighted that practically one in two passengers was positive to the Covid. The new threat that comes from China – we read in La Repubblica – displaces the government who had relaxed the measures. It’s a sudden cyclone: ​​Minister Horace Tell us makes the decision of mandatory swabs for those arriving from the Asian Giant almost dragged by Regions, primarily from Lombardy which had started monitoring at Malpensa. Schillaci decides in the early afternoon, after speaking with Guido Bertolaso, councilor of the Fontana council. And in the afternoon he goes to report to his colleagues in the Council of Ministers. But at the same time as Room was voting on Of the Rave and within the provision there are also three standards under the banner of “free everyone“.

The decree– continues Repubblica – in addition to definitively sanctioning the reinstatement of No Vax doctorslightens the discipline of isolation for those who have contracted the virus and abolishes the obligation of the swab or the Green pass for those who enter Rsa. There is, in this contemporaneity, all the sense of a previous one underestimation of the problem by those who, perhaps too soon, had said that the emergency was over. Especially if it turns out to be true that, as the ex pd minister Francesco says Bowl without contradiction, the negative news about Chinese variants they already were for several days known to the Ministry of Health. AND Come on Italywho from the first stirrings of the Meloni government had warned of the danger of excessive slowdowns in the fight against Covid, is now lashing out at the allies: “Minister Schillaci’s ordinance – says the group leader in the Senate Licia Ronzulli – goes in the sense of a due protection from the safety of citizens. We await the results of tests and sequencing, but the criterion will have to be the rigorous one of science”. The vice president of the Chamber, Giorgio, is more explicit Mule: “Command sciencenot prejudice”.

