Teams decimated by Covid or quarantines. Serie A is dealing with the fourth wave and also the second day of return, tomorrow, will be conditioned. The number of infected players among the players is always very high, and exceeds eighty. This is a picture of the situation, team by team, which can change from hour to hour based on the results of the swabs.

ATALANTA – Three players tested positive after the last round of tampons. The club did not disclose the names.

BOLOGNA – The five days of isolation ordered by the ASL following the eight positive ones will expire tomorrow: Medel, Santander Van Hooijdonk, Vignato, Hickey, Molla, Viola and Dominguez. Bologna will not be able to show up in Cagliari for Sunday’s match, when instead everyone will be subjected to a swab.

CAGLIARI – Stay positive Nandez.

EMPOLI – No positive after the negativization of the three infected.

FIORENTINA – Two players and three positive team members.

GENOA – Two positives remain: the young defender Serpe and another player, while Captain Criscito was negativized.

JUVENTUS – The only positive remains the goalkeeper Pinsoglio.

INTER – Two positives, Satriano and Cordaz, while Dzeko was negativized.

LAZIO – No positive, at the moment, among the Biancocelesti.

MILAN – There are five infected, including the goalkeeper Tatarusanu.

NAPLES – Alex Meret, Kevin Malcuit, Lozano and Mario Rui are still positive, as well as Luciano Spalletti. While in the last few hours Zielinski tested positive. This is what emerged today from the swabs that Napoli made to all its players. Zielinski was already in the quarantine list of ASL Napoli 2 Nord because he had been in contact with sick people and did not yet have the super Green Pass, but he played in Turin with Juve last Thursday and trained with his teammates at Castel Volturno. . Zielinski, communicates Napoli, is now in isolation. From Senegal comes the news of the positivity of Koulibaly engaged with his national team in the Africa Cup.

ROME – Two positive players but the results of the swabs made today are expected.

SALERNITANA – There are currently eight infected athletes in the team group.

SAMPDORIA – The goalkeeper Falcone announced that he was negative.

SASSUOLO – Three players and one team member are positive.

SPICE – No positives.

TURIN – Three players and a staff member have been negativized. Four players remain in isolation, three players (including Ansaldi, as revealed by his wife on social media) and a staff member.

UDINESE – The outbreak affected 12 footballers and two staff members. The ASL has banned any group sporting activity for five days, starting last Wednesday.

VENICE – Two positive players remain, whose names the club preferred not to release.

VERONA – There are ten positives: Montipò and Berardi, Magnani, Cetin, Coppola, Faraoni, Frabotta, Cancellieri, Bessa and Ragusa.

