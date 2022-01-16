After the controversy and the suspension of sessions in Parliament in recent days, the French National Assembly approved a bill that introduces the vaccination pass, to face the new wave of infections for Covid, in the intentions of the government which it hopes will come into force as soon as possible. The vaccination pass was approved with 215 votes in favor, 58 against and seven abstentions.

The socialists have announced that they will appeal to the Constitutional Court against the vaccination pass, which will replace the health pass for access leisure activities, bars, restaurants and inter-regional transport.