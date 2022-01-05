Covid in France, today over 332 thousand infections in the past 24 hours: a record since the start of the pandemic. This is a slightly lower figure than the forecast of Health Minister Olivier Veran, who in Parliament had estimated 335 thousand infections. And in any case the highest number of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic.

On the other hand, 246 people died on the last day, thus bringing the total dead to 97,670. On the other hand, 3,695 Covid patients are hospitalized in the intensive care units of French hospitals, over 20 thousand total hospitalizations.