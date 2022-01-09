France will not impose the coronavirus vaccination obligation. The spokesman for the French government Gabriel Attal said, adding that Paris does not intend the mandatory requirement as an effective means of promoting vaccination. According to the rules currently in force in France, it is necessary to show proof of vaccination against Covid-19 or a negative test to enter restaurants, bars or use interregional trains. With the increase in cases of the Omicron variant, the French parliament is discussing the possibility of no longer accepting negative tests.