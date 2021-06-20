Today in France will be the first night since last October 30 in which the curfew will not be in force, with the exception of the Christmas period. The local media highlighted this, recalling how the revocation of the measure was announced by Prime Minister Jean Castex in recent days in the face of an improvement in the epidemiological framework.





France was among the last countries in Europe along with Italy and Greece to maintain a curfew. First introduced at 9pm, in mid-January it was brought forward to 6pm and then postponed to 7pm in March, 9pm in May and 11pm from June 9th. Furthermore, from Thursday, in France it will no longer be mandatory to wear a mask outdoors.