“The unvaccinated” against Covid “I really want to make them angry. And so we will continue to do so, until the end. This is the strategy”. With these words, French President Emmanuel Macron, in an interview with ‘Le Parisien’, warns the no vax. “In democracy, the worst enemy is lies and stupidity. We put pressure on the unvaccinated by limiting, as far as possible, access to the activities of social life. On the other hand, almost all people, over 90%, adhered to “vaccination. “It is a very small minority that is refractory. We will not put them in prison, we will not vaccinate them by force. And therefore we must tell them: from January 15 you will no longer be able to go to restaurants, to have coffee, to the theater, to the cinema”, marks the French president.

Macron does not dissolve his reservations about his presidential candidacy but suggests that he will ask the French to be re-elected. “To be a presidential candidate? I feel like it, but the decision has not yet been made,” he says in the interview with ‘Le Parisien’ on newsstands tomorrow.

“There is no false suspense, I feel like it. As soon as the health conditions that allow it are in place and that I have clarified this issue, within me and with respect to political equilibrium, I will say where we are”. “I need to be sure I can get where I want to go,” Macron points out.