The French government announced today that nightclubs in the country will be able to reopen next July 9, after being closed for a period of 15 months. The decision was made known at the end of a meeting that took place at the Elysée around President Emmanuel Macron. Access will be reserved for those who can show a health certificate certifying both a complete vaccination course and the result of a negative PCR or antigen test. It will not be mandatory to wear masks.



