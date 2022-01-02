The pandemic is running fast in Italy. Over the one million people currently positive for Covid, and the pressure on hospitals continues to grow. The first bulletin of 2022 records 141,262 new infected in 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 13%. To date, the employment rate of intensive care is 12.9% (with 10 regions over 10%) and that of medical areas at 17.1%.

From tomorrow, January 3, 2022, half of Italy will be in the yellow zone: Lombardy, Piedmont, Lazio and Sicily are added to the list of regions in yellow, namely Calabria, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria, Marche, Veneto and the autonomous provinces of Bolzano and Trento. A passage that, with the obligation of the outdoor mask provided by the last decree, will not substantially change anything, but that causes an alarm bell to sound about the situation in hospitals.

The weapon available to fight the virus is always the same, the vaccine. In the coming days, the government should meet to evaluate the possibility of extending the obligation to all workers, but we must deal with the skepticism of some majority political forces, especially Lega and M5S. News in this sense could arrive in the CDM of January 5th. In the background, should the situation worsen further, the hypothesis of compulsory vaccination for all remains. At the moment the highest number of unvaccinated is in the 40-49 age group (1,202,480) and in the 50-59 age group (1,021,601). The data provided by the ISS confirms the validity of the immunization, according to which those over 80 without a dose have a risk of hospitalization eight times higher than the vaccinated complete for at least 120 days and 41 times higher than those vaccinated with boosters.

Meanwhile, since January 1st the rules for quarantine have changed: it is no longer necessary, but self-monitoring is enough for asymptomatic subjects who have received the booster dose, or have completed the primary vaccination course in the previous 4 months, or have recovered from Covid in the four months who come into contact with a positive person. However, you will be required to wear the Ffp2 mask for at least ten days. The self-monitoring period ends on the fifth day. Those who have been vaccinated for more than four months, if asymptomatic, will have to do a 5-day quarantine in these cases. No changes for those who are not vaccinated: the quarantine remains at 10 days.

The January 6, day of the Epiphany, Serie A restarts. According to the latest decree, the maximum capacity of the stadiums will be 50%, as for all outdoor sports facilities such as sports halls, as early as January 1st. For those indoors the maximum capacity must be 35%. Another test will be the January 7, with the resumption of schools. The goal is to avoid returning to Dad as much as possible. For this reason, the hypothesis is to return at a distance only for the unvaccinated with two positives in the classroom.

In kindergarten, teachers must wear Ffp2 masks, as well as in primary and secondary classes where there are pupils who do not have masks because they are exempt for specific reasons. Given the launch of the vaccination campaign for the 5-11 year old age group, even for elementary schools and middle school – as is already the case for high school – the hypothesis is to predict, in the case of two students positive results in a class , only self-surveillance (5 days) for vaccinated children and 10-day quarantine with Dad (the latter case where applicable) and tests at the end of isolation for the unvaccinated. In kindergartens there would remain a ten-day quarantine for all with a swab with only one positive case. The proposal would have found several points of agreement by the Government and these new measures could be decided shortly.

Another date to mark on the calendar is that of January 10. From that day on, in fact, a sort of lockdown will be in place for the unvaccinated. The enhanced green certificate will be mandatory everywhere, except in shops and for essential services. The Super Green Pass will be necessary to get on trains, buses, metro and all other means of transport, eat in outdoor places (as well as indoors, as already foreseen), to enter hotels, go to fairs, ski lifts and many other places for socializing and entertainment. From that date it will also be possible to receive the third booster dose already after 4 months, instead of 5. From February 1 instead the Super Green Pass will last 6 months. Those who have received the last dose to immunize (i.e. the end of the first cycle) or the booster for more than 6 months will have their pass expired if they do not do a further dose of vaccine.