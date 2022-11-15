Experts call the phenomenon “tripledemia” (triplademia) and it involves the interbreeding of three respiratory infections – the flu, the coronavirus and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Flu cases have started appearing earlier than usual in the United States, and the number is expected to increase in the coming weeks. Children infected with RSV (which has flu and Covid-like symptoms), rhinoviruses, and enteroviruses are already overwhelming pediatric hospitals in several states.

“We are seeing it come back full force,” said Dr. Alpana Waghmare, an infectious disease specialist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and a physician at Seattle Children’s Hospital, quoted by the New York Times.

Most cases of COVID, flu and RSV will likely be mild, but together they could sicken millions of Americans and overwhelm hospitals, public health experts have warned.

“We have this waning immunity to COVID that coincides with the impact of flu ‘joining the pack’ and RSV,” said Andrew Read, an evolutionary microbiologist at Penn State University > “We’re in uncharted territory here.”

Covid and flu shots, while they may not prevent infection, still offer the best protection against serious illness and death, experts say. They urged everyone, especially those at high risk, to get their vaccines as soon as possible.

Older adults, immunocompromised people and pregnant women are most at risk, and young children are highly susceptible to influenza and RSV. Many infected children become seriously ill because they are immunocompromised, either because their immunity has waned or because they were not exposed to these viruses prior to the pandemic.

Respiratory syncytial virus is a single-stranded RNA virus, which is transmitted through the respiratory tract through droplets expelled into the air by coughing or sneezing, called Flügge droplets (nasopharyngeal secretion), according to a specialist website.

This virus is located only in the respiratory tract, initially in the respiratory epithelium cells in the nose, and then spreads, from close to close, in the lower respiratory tract, along intracytoplasmic bridges called syncytia. During its course, it can cause otitis, bronchiolitis and/or pneumonia.

The maximum incidence of serious infections occurs in babies between 2 and 8 months and, according to statistical data, at 3 years of age, all children will have at least one episode of respiratory syncytial virus infection.

In the United States, RSV causes about 14,000 deaths annually among adults over age 65 and up to 300 deaths among children under age 5. No vaccine is available, but at least two candidate sera are in advanced stages of clinical trials and appear to be very effective in older adults. Pfizer is also developing an antiviral drug.

“We’re seeing equal numbers of Covid, flu and RSV, and that’s very concerning because it’s so early for flu and RSV,” said Diego Hijano, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at St. John’s Children’s Research Hospital. Judas.

“It will be a hard winter”, added the American expert.

Several European countries, including France, Germany and Great Britain, have been experiencing a surge in COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths recently, leading experts to believe that the United States will follow, as in previous waves.

Some of the variants of the coronavirus that are “taking off” are adapted to evade immunity and drugs such as Evusheld and Bebtelovimab, which are especially important to protect immunocompromised people.

People with weakened immune systems “remain at risk despite receiving all recommended or even additional doses of the vaccine,” Waghmare said.

Public health experts are particularly concerned about a constellation of Omicron variants that seem to evade immunity from vaccines and even recent infections better than earlier variants.

The newer booster vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna were designed for the variants that dominated this summer, but not for these newer variants.

Still, the serums raise antibody levels overall and should help prevent severe symptoms and shorten the duration of illness, said Aubree Gordon, an epidemiologist at the University of Michigan.

