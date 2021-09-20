The first wave of coronavirus introduced devices such as oximeters and infrared thermometers into homes. But as this virus and many other bacteria continue to float in the environment, the technology industry began to engineer appliances that include an extra barrier of protection for the home.

This range of prevention is now incorporated in washing machines, irons and lights that help to safeguard hygiene in the home. Added to this catalog are air purifiers, machines that until 2019 were delivered as a solution for allergy sufferers, asthmatics or those looking for an aseptic interior perimeter.

On this note, five products that are already sold in the country.

Purifier

EXO Energy: 54,999 pesos.

The air you breathe in any covered area can contain more than 1,000 pollutants such as pollen, germs, spores, viruses, bacteria, smoke, dust mites, and nuisance odors.

These portable computers, which have a computer inside, offer multiple functions and have microparticle filters that absorb aerosol concentration.

The most popular are those who are HEPA certified (acronym for High Efficiency Particulate Capture), such as the EXO Energy smart air purifier.

Both for an office and to facilitate breathing in stale spaces, this device is characterized by its great filtering capacity, as it traps up to 99% of harmful particles.

“This smart purifier has eight stages of filtration that include activated carbon pellets, ultraviolet light and releases more than ten million negative ions per cubic meter. This device is designed for closed surfaces between 50 and 70 square meters ”, explains Jorge Scaramuzzo, EXO’s Channel Manager.



The most frequent types of contamination found in homes. Photo Exo

It incorporates a Wi-Fi antenna to control all its functions through a mobile app and a touch control panel to command its functions. It is achieved by 54,999 pesos.

Chinstrap



PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier by LG: 12,000 pesos.

To replace the classic washable fabric chinstraps, you can use a mask such as the PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier from LG. It’s about a personal purifier that removes impurities and any suspended particles.

This gadget employs two HEPA H13 filters, comes with dual fans and a sensor that detects the cycle and volume of the user’s breath to adjust your three-stroke fans.

A) Yes, these propellers automatically accelerate to aid the entry of air or, conversely, regulate the rhythm to reduce resistance during inhalation.

The case, in addition to charging the mask, is equipped with UV LED lights that kill germs. Also, it sends a notification to the LG ThinQ mobile app when the filters need to be replaced. Around 12,000 pesos.

Iron



Philco PVP2401DH. 16,999 pesos.

This month, the Philco firm presented an iron with Viral Reduction ideal for Apply to chinstraps or garments of health professionals that are in contact with the oral cavity.

Its exclusive Healthy Program system reduces viruses and bacteria from any fabric in a few seconds with an efficiency of more than 99.98%, both in horizontal and vertical ironing, no need for contact with the garment.

“In addition to the quality of the ironing and the savings in energy consumption, those who purchase this system can count on the peace of mind that it eliminates a large number of viruses and bacteria,” says Carina Salarin, Philco’s product manager.

It also has a patented technology where the unique combination of temperature and interval steam provides a disinfecting effect that does not require chemical additives. Sold to 16,999 pesos.

Washing machine



LG WD11VBS6: 249,999 pesos.

One of the most efficient methods to exterminate 99.9% of the microscopic substances that adhere to garments and the residue that they leave when they die, is steam. This procedure, which replaces the usual chemicals and detergents, was the one that incorporated the LG firm to its washing machine WD11VBS6.

The key is in the TrueSteam technology that, inside the drum, heats the water to a maximum of 100 degrees, to sanitize fabrics and remove bacteria and even allergens from pet fur, dead skin cells and mold.

This steam washing system works by means of an independent generator separated from the rest of the washing machine.

Selecting the Allergy Care mode achieves the total elimination of the allergens, mites or bacteria that may be found in garment fabrics.

In addition, according to the firm explains, steam is not only the best chemical-free option to disinfect clothes but also the most effective due to its ability to penetrate the fabric and remove even the toughest food remains. The WD11VBS6 (11 kilos) is 249,999 pesos.

Lights



Philips SM345C. Price per quote.

For small businesses or independent professionals, Philips SM345C sources with the Signify seal, inactivate the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19 in the upper air. Its efficiency has been validated in laboratory tests by Boston University.

Technology UV light is a solution that eliminates viruses and bacteria quickly and efficiently. This is because the radiation present in UV light reaches any area and in a few moments.

“Now more than ever, disinfecting the air, surfaces and objects is a reality. To support and support different segments of the Argentine market, we bring our knowledge and experience in UV-C lighting, through a broad portfolio aimed at professionals ”, says Tomás Aragona, from Signify.

The Philips UVC device is designed to be installed in suspended ceilings for air disinfection in a wide range of applications. Optimized for heights, UVC rays are distributed at the device level.

The UVC beam is controlled by specific reflectors and the design of the gratings. This allows disinfection of the air in a space, while ensuring that daily activities can continue below the area where the device is active. It is sold by quotation.

SL