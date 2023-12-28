“First slight decline in Covid admissions to hospitals”. This is what emerges from the latest survey of the sentinel hospitals belonging to Fiaso (Italian Federation of healthcare and hospital companies), which reports in this item a “-6.6% in the last week. After the substantial stability recorded on 19 December, the minus sign returns to the bulletin for the first time”, explain Fiaso in the latest update.

The reduction also concerns cases of hospitalized 'for Covid', as highlighted in a note. “Patients with respiratory and pulmonary syndromes who have resorted to hospitalization have dropped by 8%. The number of patients hospitalized 'with Covid', i.e. those who are in hospital for other causes without relevant respiratory symptoms that can be related to the Sars-CoV coronavirus -2, are also reduced by 5% and continue to represent three-quarters of hospitalized adults with Sars Cov-2 infection. The average age of these patients is 76 years”.

And then there is the data of intensive carewhere “the number of Covid accesses remains low, with aoverall incidence on Covid hospitalized patients of 3.2%. These are mostly fragile patients, average age 70 years, suffering from other pathologies that aggravate the clinical picture”.

There are “still interlocutors – explains the president of Fiaso, Giovanni Migliore – and we could see fluctuations in the coming weeks. The Christmas period, in fact, may have influenced in some way the decision to access the hospital and the large number of alternative viruses circulating may have had a competitive role. It is therefore necessary to understand the influence of concomitant factors before drawing conclusions”.

Meanwhile, he continues, “what we can confirm positively is the small number of admissions to intensive care, even if unfortunately the proportion of frail elderly people who now dominates the general picture of hospitalized people is accentuated. Vaccination – concludes Migliore – could have protected them from the serious consequences of the disease and hospitalization”.