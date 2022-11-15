Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation) has identified a new variant of Covid-19 in the state of Amazonas. The discovery was made by the Fiocruz Genomic Network, a sector of the foundation specialized in disease research.

This new variant, identified as BE.9, is a subset of BA.5, which originates from Omicron . She may be responsible for an increase in the moving average of cases in Amazonas.

Covid-19 cases in the northern state of the country have been on the rise since mid-October and have risen from a moving average of around 230 cases a week to around 1,000.

According to Fiocruz scientists, this new variant has some mutations in common with BQ.1, which is believed to be one of those responsible for an increase in the number of cases across the country. However, the foundation’s initial data point out that none of the underlinings are driving serious cases of Covid.

“BQ.1.1 has already been identified in São Paulo, Santa Catarina, Pernambuco and Rio de Janeiro and it is possible that it is already in more states. We still don’t know about BE.9, because the lineage assignment took place on November 12 and from that date on we will be able to better monitor it”, said Tiago Gräf, researcher at the Genomic Network.

According to Gräf, it is extremely important that BE.9 be closely monitored by scientists to find out if it has the potential to generate a new wave of cases not only in Amazonas, but also in the rest of Brazil.